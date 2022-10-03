Left Menu

Northern Army commander reviews 10 ideas, innovations selected for army event

PTI | Jammuandkashmir | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:25 IST
Upendra Dwivedi Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Northern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday reviewed 10 ideas and innovations by officers, which will be exhibited at the Indian Army event later this month, a defence spokesperson said.

The board of officers had picked these 10 innovations of the total 54 ideas showcased during a two-day event held from September 30, and of these, 10 have been selected for the exhibition, he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also felicitated the officers behind these ideas, he said.

The ideas and innovations competition is an annual event organised by the Northern Command headquarters to encourage officers explore their creative potential and resolve challenges related to critical equipment and weapon systems, their upgrade, effort-saving techniques and creating new designs to fill existing void, the spokesperson said.

"The aim of the competition is to also boost the development of locally designed equipment and modifications to suit the terrain and weather so as to increase the operational effectiveness of units and formations," he said.

"These ideas and innovations were divided into five categories to include operational capability, equipment availability, IT application or software, simulators and expedites. The event has been a curtain raiser to the ever-inquisitive spirit of the army, striving for excellence in the technological field," the spokesperson added.

