Left Menu

Korea contributes US$ 2.4m to WFP’s food assistance in Ethiopia, Jordan, Türkiye and Afghan

"I visited Ethiopia at the end of August and was able to witness the local food crisis, which has gotten worse due to the climate crisis and the aftermath of the Ukraine war.” Said Seon-hee Yoon, Director of WFP’s Republic of Korea office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:38 IST
Korea contributes US$ 2.4m to WFP’s food assistance in Ethiopia, Jordan, Türkiye and Afghan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) office in the Republic of Korea has announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contributed US$ 2.4 million to WFP's food assistance in Ethiopia, Jordan, Türkiye and Afghanistan.

This contribution includes US$ 400,000 to Ethiopia for food and nutrition assistance in the northern civil war area, US$ 500,000 to Jordan for food assistance to Syrian refugees, US$ 1 million to Türkiye for food and non-food assistance to Syrian refugees as well as livelihood assistance to vulnerable refugees and host communities, and US$ 500,000 to Afghanistan to support families struck by the devastating earthquake in June.

"I visited Ethiopia at the end of August and was able to witness the local food crisis, which has gotten worse due to the climate crisis and the aftermath of the Ukraine war." Said Seon-hee Yoon, Director of WFP's Republic of Korea office. "We are grateful for the timely support from the Korean government when 345 million people are severely food insecured worldwide, and among them 45 million people are facing famine."

As of September 2022, more than 40 million people are suffering from food crises in Ethiopia, Jordan, Türkiye, and Afghanistan.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022