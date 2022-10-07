Left Menu

Ecuador seeks $2 bln investment for oil blocks in tender launch

Authorities said they had advised nearby indigenous and local communities about the plans to develop the oil blocks. Ecuador plans to sign shared rent contracts in March 2023 with the companies that are awarded the blocks.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 07-10-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 05:27 IST
Ecuador seeks $2 bln investment for oil blocks in tender launch
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador launched a bidding process on Thursday to seek developers for six exploratory oil blocks in the Amazon region, hoping to draw in investment of some $2 billion. The government of President Guillermo Lasso, a former banker who took office last year, has set a national goal to boost production to 756,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) by 2025 from the current 490,000 bpd.

To do this, the South American country is looking for strategic partners to develop little-explored oilfields. The blocks up for auction, grouped in a round known as Intracampos II, are considered low risk and located in the Sucumbios province, where existing oil infrastructure is expected to help development, according to the government.

"I am convinced that this round will mark an important milestone in oil exploration and exploitation," said Energy Minister Xavier Vera during the launch of the bidding round. Authorities said they had advised nearby indigenous and local communities about the plans to develop the oil blocks.

Ecuador plans to sign shared rent contracts in March 2023 with the companies that are awarded the blocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022