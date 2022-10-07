Left Menu

Former K'taka minister Jabbarkhan Honnalli passes away

Former Karnataka Minister Jabbarkhan Honnalli passed away at the age of 80 on Friday morning.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:18 IST
Former Karnataka Minister Jabbar Khan Honnalli. Image Credit: ANI
Former Karnataka minister Jabbarkhan Honnalli passed away at the age of 80 on Friday morning. Honnalli was unwell for a few days and was being treated in a private hospital where he breathed his last this morning.

He was nominated for Karnataka legislative council in 1989 by Janata Dal. Later he joined Congress and became MLA from the Hubli City constituency twice. In the 2004 Congress and JDS coalition government, he served as youth welfare and sports minister. He served as Hubli Anjuman E Islam's president also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

