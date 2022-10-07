Left Menu

Man trampled to death by elephant

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:31 IST
Man trampled to death by elephant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker in the foothills of the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, an official said.

Ratha Behera was attacked by the elephant at Jamdapal village under Baripada forest division in the morning while he was going to the Budhabalanga river to take a bath.

Behera was admitted to a community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, Bangriposhi Range Officer Laxmidhar Behera said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

