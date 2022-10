BRIEF-Uk's Unite: Mossmorran, St Fergus Gas Terminal Workers Being Balloted For Strike

UK'S UNITE UNION:

* SAYS MORE THAN 100 KAEFER MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR CONTRACTORS BASED AT MOSSMORRAN PLANT AND ST FERGUS GAS TERMINAL (OPERATED BY SHELL) ARE BEING BALLOTED FOR STRIKE ACTION

* THE BALLOT WILL OPEN ON OCT. 11 AND CLOSE ON OCT. 25

