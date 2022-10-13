Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:48 IST
Sitharaman meets Japanese counterpart, discusses Indo-Pacific economic cooperation
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday had a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, and they discussed key agenda pertaining to Indo-Pacific economic cooperation.

She also had bilateral meetings with other leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea and the Minister of State for Finance of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings here.

During the meeting with the Japanese Finance Minister, Sitharaman said this year was special for India-Japan bilateral relations as both are celebrating 70th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations as well as India celebrating 75 years of Independence.

''FM Smt. @nsitharaman said that 2023 brings greater responsibilities for India and Japan on world stage as both the countries take over Presidencies of the #G20 and #G7 respectively. The two Ministers also discussed key agenda pertaining to #IndoPacific economic cooperation,'' a series of tweets from the Finance Ministry said.

During her meeting with South Korea Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho, Sithraman extended an invitation to her counterpart for India visit.

''FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed possibilities for #G20Finance in 2023 and sought South Korea's support for #G20 India 2023 Presidency. FM also invited Mr Kyung-ho to India for the 6th India-South Korea Finance Ministers meeting,'' another tweet said.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1. Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Sitharaman also met Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Finance Mohammed Al Jadaan and the both leaders discussed several economic and financial issues, along with matters of India-Saudi bilateral cooperation.

