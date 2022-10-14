PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Liz Truss prepares to rip up tax cut plans https://on.ft.com/3ECUs9J - Ofgem urges public to cut energy usage to save money https://on.ft.com/3evN05q

- Yorkshire Water to pay down almost 1 bln stg in debt to settle regulatory case https://on.ft.com/3yIrAcf - Deloitte vice-chair to leave Big Four firm https://on.ft.com/3VnQ9F8

Overview - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering reversing more of her government's controversial "mini-budget", setting off a rally for the battered pound and British government bonds.

- British households should reduce their gas and electricity use where possible this winter to help cut costs and reduce the risk of power cuts, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday. - Yorkshire Water, one of the UK's biggest water monopolies, will be repaid about 1 billion pounds ($1.13 billion) in intragroup loans after regulator Ofwat raised concerns over the privately owned company's fragile balance sheet.

- A senior Deloitte partner Stephen Cahill is leaving the firm after an investigation into comments he made during a drunken tirade at a work event at the Royal Ascot horse races in June. ($1 = 0.8845 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

