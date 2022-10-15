Light a lamp in name of Hindi before Diwali, says MP CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh to light a lamp in the name of Hindi before Diwali. He made the appeal during attending the "Ek Deepak Hindi Ke Naam" program at Roshanpura crossing in the State capital Bhopal.

Chouhan lit the "deepak" along with the BJP workers on the eve of the launch of the MBBS course in Hindi on the occasion. "MP is going to create a new history tomorrow, PM Modi has changed the idea that this can happen. When I said in Vallabh Bhavan that medical studies will be done in Hindi, people said it cannot happen but where there is a will there's a way. A team was formed under the leadership of Medical Education Minister Vishwas, in which all the experts were present, today their hard work made the impossible possible," Chouhan said.

He further said that the thing which should have happened in 1947 is happening now. "Some people have thought it could not happen, only a few people want to reach big posts, but this has been started for the people of poor rural areas. The thing which should have happened in 1947 is happening now, there is a need to get out of this mental stiffness that nothing can happen without English," Chouhan added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which include Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi. State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang is continuously reviewing the work.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "We are trying our best to promote Hindi, under which we translate courses in Hindi. We have introduced three subjects in the first phase. The translation of second-year courses is going on. The Hindi books will be available in the college which will be beneficial to the students." "Various countries like Germany, Russia, China, France and other colleges teach in their regional languages. Therefore, we have also started and it is the first experiment in the last 75 years," he said.

Sarang also explained about the Mandaar- the place where the work of translation is going on. He said that as the god churned Mandarachal (Mandar mountain) during 'Samundra Manthan', similarly, the team of 97 doctors had academic brainstorming in Mandar (War room), following which it is named Mandar. "It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told ANI.

The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which includes Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins. Besides, several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly, in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge. (ANI)

