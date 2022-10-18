UAE says it fully stands with Saudi Arabia to support energy stability, security

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it fully stands with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to support energy stability and security, UAE state news agency (WAM) reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.

UAE also added that it supports the Saudi foreign ministry's statement regarding the latest OPEC+ decision and rejects statements that push for politicising it, WAM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)