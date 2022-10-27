Left Menu

Brihanmumbai civic body, Parmeshvari Sewa Mandal at loggerheads over use of Maidan for Chhath Puja

According to BMC, Raemeshvari Sewa Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required documents. These documents include NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Dept., NOC from the local police station, and NOC from the traffic police dept.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:45 IST
Brihanmumbai civic body, Parmeshvari Sewa Mandal at loggerheads over use of Maidan for Chhath Puja
Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dispute between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Parmeshvari Sewa Mandal over use of the Aacharya Atre Maidan here for Chhath Puja has reached the high court. According to BMC, Raemeshvari Sewa Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required documents. These documents include NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Dept., NOC from the local police station, and NOC from the traffic police dept.

BMC said as Parmeshvari Sanstha was unable to provide documents on time, their application was not considered. Later, Atal Cultural Foundation submitted the documents and was allowed use of the Maian for Chhath Puja.

However, Parmeshvari Sanstha alleged that BMC has not followed rules while refusing their application. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022