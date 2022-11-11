Left Menu

Indian Army organises fair in continuation of Diamond jubilee celebrations of Battle of Walong in Arunachal

The mela was organised on Wednesday, the aim of which was to familiarise the public with the Indian Army and to encourage a sense of belongingness and togetherness.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 06:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 06:58 IST
Indian Army organises fair in continuation of Diamond jubilee celebrations of Battle of Walong in Arunachal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Walong to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army while defending the Indian territory against the Chinese aggression of 1962, Dao Division of Spear Corps has organised a Mela (fair) at Walong Circle of Arunachal Pradesh. The mela was organised on Wednesday, the aim of which was to familiarise the public with the Indian Army and to encourage a sense of belongingness and togetherness.

According to an official release, the mela conducted at Walong encompassed a variety of scintillating sports and games events. "The profuse response of the local residents during the Mela is a tribute to the sacrifices made by our Bravehearts to ensure peace in the region and also ensure its territorial integrity during the war with China. Food Stalls with sumptuous dishes featuring delicacies of various states of India was an added attraction of the mela," the release said.

The Mela also highlighted the commendable contribution of the public to the security forces in maintaining peace and harmony in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022