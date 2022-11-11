Fadnavis holds talks with Avaada group for green hydrogen project

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held talks with Avaada Group for setting up a green hydrogen project worth Rs 45,000 crore in the state. The project can generate employment for 12,000 persons, he said. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government was recently under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and military aircraft project of Tata-Airbus were bagged by Gujarat.

''Had a very detailed meeting with team Avaada Group led by Vineet Mittal on green hydrogen, an important anchor of future energy transition as a part of Hon PM Narendra Modi ji's vision,'' Fadnavis tweeted.

This is a first-of-its-kind project globally and will be worth Rs 45,000 crore, he added.

It will also generate direct and indirect employment for around 12,000 persons, said Fadnavis who also holds the finance portfolio.

''We have assured them all support and look forward for collaborative development and creating green, renewable future together,'' he added.

