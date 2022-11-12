7 people injured after school bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad
As many as seven people were injured after a school bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad on Friday.
As many as seven people were injured after a school bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad on Friday. Among the injured were 2 students and the bus driver.
A total of 32 passengers were onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
