Left Menu

J-K: Aircraft-shaped balloon in Pakistani flag colours found in Samba; probe underway

A security person told the police that a white and green coloured balloon was lying in the petrol pump area. When the guard inspected the balloon he found certain words written in Urdu and identified the Pakistani flag over it, police said.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:05 IST
J-K: Aircraft-shaped balloon in Pakistani flag colours found in Samba; probe underway
Balloon recovered from a petrol pump in J-K's Samba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An aircraft-shaped balloon in Pakistani flag colours was found in the Ghagwal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Sunday. As per the information, 'BHN' was written on the Pakistan-flag-coloured balloon found at the Bharat Petroleum Ghagwal in Samba which had created panic among the people working at the said petrol pump.

The police took the balloon in their possession after the security personnel at the petrol pump spotted it around 10 pm and informed the police about it. A security person at the petrol pump told the police that a white and green coloured balloon was lying in the petrol pump area. When the security person inspected the balloon he found certain words written in Urdu and identified the Pakistani flag over it, police said.

The police have started their probe into the matter and further details are underway. On October 8, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed about a suspicious balloon recovered by them near the International Border in Kathua.

Previously on November 1, a similar balloon in the shape of an aeroplane in green and white colour with BHN and emirates written on it was recovered in the Nadd area of Samba. Notably, this has come days after three people including a 13-year-old girl were killed and 17 others were injured as two buses collided in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of November 10.

This accident occurred at the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022