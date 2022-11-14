TN CM Stalin inspects rain-hit delta areas, flays Opposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the Cauvery delta areas that were battered by heavy rains and directed officials to estimate the crop loss.

After inspection in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, Stalin, answering a question on crop loss and compensation and the demand of the main opposition AIADMK, told reporters that officials have been asked to determine the extent of loss.

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the government provide Rs 30,000 per acre as compensation to farmers. Stalin said the Opposition parties would come up with claims to criticise the government and gain political mileage, and he was not worried about it. The exercise to estimate damage to standing crops and compensation would be based on people's expectations, he said. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said paddy crop spread over 45,826 hectares in 24 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, is submerged in rainwater. District collectors have been advised to start work to calculate crop losses with floodwater receding from agricultural fields, he said in a statement. As many as 52,751 people have been accommodated in 99 relief camps in 9 districts including Mayliduthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengelpattu, and Kancheepuram besides the Chennai Corporation areas. They are being provided food and other amenities, Ramachandran said. On his inspection, Stalin expressed satisfaction over the relief work. ''People are happy. There are, however, some grievances. That will also be addressed in five or six days,'' he said. The Chief Minister gave away assistance, which includes Rs 4,100 in cash for partial damage to hutments and a bag of 10-kg rice and clothes to the affected people. He was accompanied by his senior Cabinet colleagues and officials briefed him on the initiatives being pursued in rain-hit areas to restore normalcy.

Northeast monsoon has been active over the State, and Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts have borne the brunt of the downpour.

Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai saw record 44 cm, an all-time high for this region and the highest in Tamil Nadu during the 24-hour period ending on the morning of November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)