Left Menu

Philippines lower house approves bill taxing single-use plastics

Single-use plastics are ubiquitous in Philippines, which uses a staggering 163 million sachets a day, according to a 2016 study by environment group The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives. The tax measure, which needs to be approved by the Senate before a reconciled bill is sent to Marcos for signature, is expected to raise to raise 9.3 billion pesos in revenues annually, which will be used to fund solid waste management projects.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:46 IST
Philippines lower house approves bill taxing single-use plastics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines' lower house of Congress approved on Monday a measure that would slap taxes on single-use plastics, in step with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's commitment to tackle ocean pollution. A tax of 100 pesos ($1.75) would be levied on firms for every kilogram of single-used plastics that they produce or import, the bill said, and it would rise by 4% annually starting in 2026 to discourage usage and protect the environment.

Roughly 80% of global ocean plastic comes from Asian rivers, and the Philippines alone contributes a third of that total, according to a 2021 report by Oxford University's Our World in Data. Single-use plastics are ubiquitous in Philippines, which uses a staggering 163 million sachets a day, according to a 2016 study by environment group The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

The tax measure, which needs to be approved by the Senate before a reconciled bill is sent to Marcos for signature, is expected to raise to raise 9.3 billion pesos in revenues annually, which will be used to fund solid waste management projects. Marcos, in his first address to the nation after winning the presidency in May, said the Philippines will not skirt its responsibility to the planet and will "clean up". ($1 = 57.15 Philippine pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022