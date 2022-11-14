Denmark reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm, WOAH says

Denmark has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, on a turkey farm, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The outbreak in the small town of Lundby killed 204 birds, with the rest of the 33,600-strong flock slaughtered, WOAH said in a report, citing information from the Danish authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)