Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 2 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,390 crore in Bihar

The Minister said this road will relieve the residents of the traffic jam in Ara. Agricultural produce will have easy access to the new market. He said with the construction of Ganga bridge, the traffic between North and South Bihar will be convenient.

14-11-2022
Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated two National Highway projects worth Rs 3,390 crore in Buxar in the presence of Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and officials. Gadkari said with 44 km 4-lane Koilwar to Bhojpur section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1662 crore and 48 km 4-lane Bhojpur to Buxar section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1728 crore connectivity with Purvanchal Expressway will be easy, as per a press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

This will make it easy to reach Delhi from Bihar via Lucknow. The time taken to reach Delhi will be reduced from 15 hours to 10 hours, he added. The Minister said this road will relieve the residents of the traffic jam in Ara. Agricultural produce will have easy access to the new market. He said with the construction of Ganga bridge, the traffic between North and South Bihar will be convenient. 37 underpasses will facilitate the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. Transport of light and heavy vehicles will be facilitated by 5 major bridges and 13 minor bridges, he added. (ANI)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

