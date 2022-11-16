Left Menu

Andhra Home Minister meets families of deceased in Kondagudem fire incident, assures govt support

The Home Minister assured the families that the government stands with them in the hour of grief and said that steps will be taken to ensure that one of the family members of the deceased gets a government job.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 09:17 IST
Andhra Home Minister Taneti Vanitha meets families of deceased (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday visited the Kovvur Government Hospital to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the fire incident in Kondagudem of Devarapalli Mandal. The Home Minister assured the families that the government stands with them in the hour of grief and said that steps will be taken to ensure that one of the family members of the deceased gets a government job.

Earlier, Vanitha expressed grief over the fire incident after the officials explained to her that the fire occurred due to chemical leakage in Vision Drugs Private Limited Company. The fire incident claimed the lives of three people. Their bodies were shifted to Kovvur Government Hospital for postmortem. (ANI)

