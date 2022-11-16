Won't accept Western Ghats draft notification identifying 99 Goa villages as eco-sensitive zones: Minister

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said they will not accept the Centre's draft notification on the Western Ghats which had marked 99 villages of the state as eco-sensitive zones.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Rane said Karnataka has already opposed the draft notification and Goa should follow the neighbouring state.

The Kasturirangan Committee on the Western Ghats had identified 99 villages in Goa's Sattari and Sanguem talukas as eco-sensitive zones.

Rane said, "We are not going to accept the draft notification issued by the Centre. I am speaking this as the forest minister of the state. I have already discussed this issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.'' Goa has 62 per cent forest cover and there is no need for additional measures to protect the wild, the minister said. "Those sitting in cities cannot understand the plight of the people living in villages," Rane said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)