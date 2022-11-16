Left Menu

Won't accept Western Ghats draft notification identifying 99 Goa villages as eco-sensitive zones: Minister

I am speaking this as the forest minister of the state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:09 IST
Won't accept Western Ghats draft notification identifying 99 Goa villages as eco-sensitive zones: Minister
Vishwajit Rane Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said they will not accept the Centre's draft notification on the Western Ghats which had marked 99 villages of the state as eco-sensitive zones.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Rane said Karnataka has already opposed the draft notification and Goa should follow the neighbouring state.

The Kasturirangan Committee on the Western Ghats had identified 99 villages in Goa's Sattari and Sanguem talukas as eco-sensitive zones.

Rane said, "We are not going to accept the draft notification issued by the Centre. I am speaking this as the forest minister of the state. I have already discussed this issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.'' Goa has 62 per cent forest cover and there is no need for additional measures to protect the wild, the minister said. "Those sitting in cities cannot understand the plight of the people living in villages," Rane said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022