Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 7 lakh seized at Trichy airport

Airport officials on Thursday seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 19:29 IST
Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 7 lakh seized at Trichy airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Airport officials on Thursday seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport. The gold piece is worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats.

The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger. "The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kualalumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15," read a statement.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022