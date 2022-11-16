Left Menu

Supreme Court asks IAF to consider pensionary benefits to some women ex-SSC

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala has asked the IAF to consider granting Permanent Commission to some retired women SSC officers, who joined IAF between 1993 and 1998, on basis of their suitability with the purpose of giving them pensionary benefits.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:28 IST
Supreme Court asks IAF to consider pensionary benefits to some women ex-SSC
Supreme Court of India. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Indian Air Force to consider granting pensionary benefits to some women officers of Short Service Commission (SSC). A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala has asked the IAF to consider granting Permanent Commission to some retired women SSC officers, who joined IAF between 1993 and 1998, on basis of their suitability with the purpose of giving them pensionary benefits.

The court however refused to order their reinstatement in service as it said that reinstatement cannot be a viable option keeping in mind the requirements related to the exigencies of serving the nation. The court has said that the case would be under the human resources policy of November 2010. The officers found eligible for pensionary benefits shall not be eligible for arrears of salary but arrears of pension from the date of release from service, the court has said.

The court was hearing pleas by some women Short Service Commission Officers from India Air Force seeking Permanent Commission and consequential benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022