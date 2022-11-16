Supreme Court asks IAF to consider pensionary benefits to some women ex-SSC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Indian Air Force to consider granting pensionary benefits to some women officers of Short Service Commission (SSC). A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala has asked the IAF to consider granting Permanent Commission to some retired women SSC officers, who joined IAF between 1993 and 1998, on basis of their suitability with the purpose of giving them pensionary benefits.

The court however refused to order their reinstatement in service as it said that reinstatement cannot be a viable option keeping in mind the requirements related to the exigencies of serving the nation. The court has said that the case would be under the human resources policy of November 2010. The officers found eligible for pensionary benefits shall not be eligible for arrears of salary but arrears of pension from the date of release from service, the court has said.

The court was hearing pleas by some women Short Service Commission Officers from India Air Force seeking Permanent Commission and consequential benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)