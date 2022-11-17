Left Menu

Integrated development scheme for border villages to be launched: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said an integrated scheme will be launched for the planned development of border villages in the state. Dhami made the announcement about starting the integrated scheme for the planned development of border villages at a review meeting of panchayati raj department, an official release here said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said an integrated scheme will be launched for the planned development of border villages in the state. The scheme has been named 'Mukhya Mantri Pratham Gram Samekit Vikas Yojana' in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of border villages as the country's first villages not the last.

During his visit to Mana, the last Indian village near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Modi had referred to border villages as the first Indian villages to underline the need for prioritising their development. Dhami made the announcement about starting the integrated scheme for the planned development of border villages at a review meeting of panchayati raj department, an official release here said. The chief minister also suggested holding a cabinet meeting in a village which will be dedicated to rural development. For the cleanliness of villages, a 'Mukhya Mantri Paryavaran Mitra Yojana' will be started. A paryavaran mitra will be posted in every village under the scheme. Besides, 'Mukhya Mantri Chaupal' will also be started for the planned development of village panchayats. The chief minister will visit a village as part of it and hold a chaupal there with villagers. He will also stay there at night. According to the release, suggestions offered by villagers at these chaupals should be accorded top priority and an action plan for their development should be prepared on that basis, Dhami said at the meeting. Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj suggested that village heads should be provided a fund of Rs 10,000 each for disaster management.

