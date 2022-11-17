INS Trikand participates in 'Sea Sword 2' counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics drill

INS Trikand participated in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) led Focused Operation "Sea Sword 2" in the Northwest Arabian Sea to counter terrorism, prevent narcotics trade and stop smuggling entities from using the seas for their nefarious activities. The Operation "Sea Sword 2" was held from November 6-14, 2022.

The ship participated with other multinational forces and regional partner navies to counter terrorism, prevent narcotics trade and stop smuggling entities from using the seas for their nefarious activities. The Indian Navy's long-range maritime patrol aircraft also participated in the operation and provided air support. This effort is part of the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring the safety of the seas and collective security in the region as espoused by the SAGAR vision of the Honourable Prime Minister of India.

Earlier, the 26th edition of the multinational maritime exercise "MALABAR 22" culminated in the seas off Japan on November 15, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. This edition also marked the 30th anniversary of the exercise and was hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). (ANI)

