Left Menu

UK's Hunt says next two years will be challenging

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:46 IST
UK's Hunt says next two years will be challenging
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain would face a very challenging time over the next two years but that his budget would help to tackle inflation and put the economy on a stronger footing.

"Over the next two years it is going to be challenging, but I think people want a government that is taking difficult decisions, has a plan that will bring down inflation, stop those big rises in the cost of energy bills and the weekly shop," Hunt told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022