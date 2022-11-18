UK's Hunt says next two years will be challenging

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain would face a very challenging time over the next two years but that his budget would help to tackle inflation and put the economy on a stronger footing.

"Over the next two years it is going to be challenging, but I think people want a government that is taking difficult decisions, has a plan that will bring down inflation, stop those big rises in the cost of energy bills and the weekly shop," Hunt told Sky News.

