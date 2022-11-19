Incidence of dengue cases to decline in Kolkata with fall in temperature: Mayor

Left Menu

West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday claimed that incidence of dengue cases will decline in the city with a fall in temperature.Hakim told reporters here that once the temperature plummets to below 17 degree Celsius in the city, incidence of dengue cases will decline definitely.Once the temperature in the city touches 17 per cent, the number of dengue cases will decline.

West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday claimed that incidence of dengue cases will decline in the city with a fall in temperature.

Hakim told reporters here that once the temperature plummets to below 17 degree Celsius in the city, incidence of dengue cases will decline definitely.

''Once the temperature in the city touches 17 per cent, the number of dengue cases will decline. Still the city temperature is well above that'', the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Hakim has also written to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal on the abandoned cars, which are stacked on the Basanti highway near the metropolis, as the site becomes a dengue mosquito breeding ground. He urged the police commissioner to take action in this regard. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on November 9 claimed that cases of the vector borne disease were witnessing a downward trend in the state.

Banerjee, however, conceded that there was earlier an increase in the number of dengue cases.

The opposition parties, including the BJP and the CPI(M), had recently held demonstrations, alleging that the Trinamool Congress government ''failed to control the dengue situation'' in the state.

During a programme here on November 11, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had alleged that the West Bengal government was not sharing any information on dengue with the Centre despite repeated requests.

The state government, however, pointed to glitches in the Centre’s website, claiming that it was sharing information for months.

