Left Menu

Removal of export duty will lead to new era of growth for steel industry: Scindia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 13:07 IST
Removal of export duty will lead to new era of growth for steel industry: Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Removal of export duty on steel products will lead to a new era of growth for the domestic steel industry which has gained footprint internationally, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

It has taken years for the domestic steel industry to gain footprint in the international markets, the steel minister said at the 3rd Indian Steel Association (ISA) conference here.

The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from November 19, 2022 -- six months after imposition of the levy on May 21.

''It has taken if not months then years for our industry to be able to to firmly plant its footprint internationally... (On) steel product, the duty has been removed completely from Friday evening enabling a new era for the steel industry to grow,'' he said.

The decision was taken very judiciously after taking all stakeholders' concerns into account.

There were several rounds of discussions with the advisory committees on integrated steel plants (ISP) and secondary sector players who were of the view that the duty should be removed.

''Finally we came up with the judicious judicious reasoned argument with which I approached both group of ministers and finance ministry, and I promised industry that we will take clear cut opinion certainly by November,'' he said.

After so many years, Indian steel industry has been able to enlarge its footprint globally and therefore it was ''our (government) job to provide a fillip'' to the industry, Scindia added.

He said that India will be making steel not only for domestic consumption but for global needs as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022