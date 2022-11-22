White House 'open' to debt ceiling deal before year's end
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Tuesday that it is open to seeing a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session.
"That is something we are open to," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Pierre
- White House
- Congress
Advertisement