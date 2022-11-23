Moldova has no signal that Russia will halt gas supplies in December -PM
Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday that there have been no signals from Moscow that Russia will stop supplying gas to Moldova in December.
"But the government is ready for any scenario, as Russia continues to use energy resources as a tool of blackmail," Gavrilita told the Pro TV television.
