New Delhi: AIIMS server down since 7 am today

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) reported a failure in its server on Wednesday, as per officials.

The server has been down since 7 am today, and the officials have been manually managing the OPD and sample collection.

However, the sample system for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification (UHI) number has been affected. (ANI)

