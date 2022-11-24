New Venezuelan political talks to resume Nov 26, Norway says
Venezuela's government and opposition will resume political talks after more than a year on Nov. 26 in Mexico, Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Norway, which is mediating the talks, said the parties would sign a "partial agreement" on social issues. The talks could also pave the way for slackening U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, helping to ease its long-running political and economic crises and opening the door for Washington to clear expanded operations by Chevron Corp in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
