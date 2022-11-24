Left Menu

New Venezuelan political talks to resume Nov 26, Norway says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Venezuela's government and opposition will resume political talks after more than a year on Nov. 26 in Mexico, Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Norway, which is mediating the talks, said the parties would sign a "partial agreement" on social issues. The talks could also pave the way for slackening U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, helping to ease its long-running political and economic crises and opening the door for Washington to clear expanded operations by Chevron Corp in the country.

