Govt welcomes AG's 2021/2022 Public Finance Management Act audit outcomes

Williams said government acknowledged that while progress has been made by some departments and entities, there is still more work that needs to be done.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:28 IST
Government has welcomed Auditor General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke's 2021/2022 Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) audit outcomes of national and provincial government.

The audits were released under the theme 'A culture of accountability will improve service delivery'.

In a statement, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General, Phumla Williams, said the audit outcomes have shown a gradual upward trend with 114 auditees now having a better audit outcome than in 2018/19, and overall net improvement in the outcomes of 68 auditees.

Government said it was particularly encouraged that 69 auditees had managed to retain their clean audit status since the last year of the previous administration.

"Furthermore, 30 auditees were reportedly very close to obtaining a clean audit, and only needed to address one finding on the quality of their financial statements.

"The provincial audit outcomes have also shown a gradual progress with 47 auditees having improved, and 11 auditees having regressed over this period, with the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal showing significant improvement," reads the statement.

Williams said government acknowledged that while progress has been made by some departments and entities, there is still more work that needs to be done.

Government noted areas that require attention, especially in key service delivery portfolios and state-owned enterprises while also sticking to its commitment to building a capable, cooperative, accountable and responsive institutions to deliver on its mandate.

"Government is encouraged by some successes recorded in recovering or preventing financial losses, and strengthening internal controls. This is a result of measures put in place by the political and administrative leadership, to enhance the powers of the Auditor General's office. Achieving clean audit opinions is not impossible," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

