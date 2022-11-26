Trainee IPS officers visit Indian Coast Guard, Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

A total of 24 trainee IPS officers, including 10 women officers, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, visited Eastern Naval Command here on Saturday. The trainee officers were apprised of the Coastal Security construct of the Indian Navy and also of the responsibilities of all other stakeholders during the presentation-cum-interaction programme.

It was followed by the visit to the Joint Operations Centre at Visakhapatnam and harbour familiarisation sortie onboard a Fast Interceptor Craft. The officers also visited Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

During the visit, they were briefed about organisational structure and operational role of the Indian Coast Guard including charter of duties and ICG activities. The trainee officers also visited Remote Operating Station (ROS) in Vizag, and were briefed on Coastal Security Surveillance System including monitoring of Radar Stations in the Andhra Pradesh Cluster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)