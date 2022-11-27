Left Menu

Bihar CM inaugurates Ganga Jal Apurti Yojana in Rajgir; performs Ganga aarti

Ganga Jal Apurti Yojana was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday in Rajgir.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:56 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performing Ganga Arti in Rajgir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inaugurated Ganga Jal Apurti Yojana and performed Ganga aarti. The Gangajal Aapurti Yojana, under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali mission, aims at storing floodwater received in the four monsoon months in huge reservoirs. The stored water will be processed and made safe for human consumption before being supplied to the homes of people and tourists in the two cities. The project will be inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar in Gaya and Bodh Gaya on November 28, 2022.

The project's first phase, which is now fully ready, is being commissioned in the three cities having mythological, historical, cultural, and religious significance. They have large tourist footfalls, resulting in a high demand for pure water. The project will meet this demand by supplying the stored water to Rajgir, Gaya, and Bodh Gaya cities in the first phase. One might infer the significance of this project from the fact that a special Cabinet Meeting was convened at Bodh Gaya in December 2019, where the Hon'ble CM announced his resolve to bring Ganga water to these historic cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

