Left Menu

MORNING BID-Red alert

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday: Economic data: Euro zone Oct household loans, UK CBI Nov survey Speakers: ECB president Christine Lagarde at European Parliament, ECB bank supervisor Elizabeth McCaul speaks about crypto assets, Fed Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:00 IST
MORNING BID-Red alert
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar.

To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth daily record in the country just as restrictions had become less onerous earlier this month and spurred expectations of a full reopening soon. European markets are likely to take a cue from the wave of red splashed across Asian markets on Monday, while investors will also scrutinise Wednesday's euro zone inflation data to see if the worst of the price surge is behind.

While economists at Citi expect headline inflation to post the first decline since mid-2020, driven by falling energy inflation, European Central Bank's top economic thinkers have been sparring on the outlook for inflation and rates. Though U.S. inflation may be close to peaking, euro area price pressures remain strong. Inflation in the euro zone was 10.6% in October, more than five times the ECB's 2% target.

Markets are betting on a 50 to 75-basis-point increase at the next Dec. 15 meeting. Weak oil prices could however stem inflation in the near-term, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures falling to an 11-month low of $81.16 a barrel on Monday.

Meanwhile, British property market activity stalled in October and house price growth slowed to its lowest quarterly level since February 2020 due to a disastrous "mini-budget" and a cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey released on Monday. On the corporate front, Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit said in an interview with Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung that "some customers have withdrawn some of their money, but very few have actually closed their accounts."

The comments come after Switzerland's second-largest bank flagged a hefty loss last week as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled bank. Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

Economic data: Euro zone Oct household loans, UK CBI Nov survey Speakers: ECB president Christine Lagarde at European Parliament, ECB bank supervisor Elizabeth McCaul speaks about crypto assets, Fed Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022