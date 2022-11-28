Delhi: Fire breaks out in footwear manufacturing factory at Lawrence road Industrial area
A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road Industrial Area on Monday.
ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:00 IST
A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road Industrial Area on Monday, informed fire department officials.
At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot.
Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)
