India, Azerbaijan review bilateral relations

Azerbaijan has emerged as an important supplier of crude oil to India as bilateral trade with the central Asian nation touched around one billion dollars between January and September.

India and Azerbaijan reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, trade & economic, consular, culture, and education matters during the Foreign Office Consultations held here this week.

The Fifth round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi on Monday with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) leading the talks with visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov. ''Bilateral trade has grown manifold and today stands around USD one billion (January-September 2022),'' a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

It said Azerbaijan was emerging as an important supplier of crude oil to India and ONGC Videsh Limited has significant interests in the hydrocarbon sector in that country.

The two sides exchanged views on regional issues and cooperation in the UN and other multilateral bodies.

This year, India and Azerbaijan mark 30th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations. India was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991.

The two countries have successfully diversified cooperation in various areas especially in trade, commerce and energy sector, the MEA statement said.

About 1,400 Indians are living in Azerbaijan which is also attracting growing numbers of tourists from the country.

