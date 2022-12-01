Left Menu

Delhi HC grants injunction against circulation of sexually explicit video involving judicial officer

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted an injunction against the circulation of a purported video in which one of the court staff was allegedly seen sexually assaulting a woman.

01-12-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted an injunction against the circulation of a purported video in which one of the court staff was allegedly seen sexually assaulting a woman. The order was passed on the plea of the female who approached the High Court seeking injunction and damages for circulation of 'fake and fabricated video'.

In the Petition filed through Ashish Dixit Advocate, it was stated that the video is fake and concocted and the same is being used to malign the reputation and integrity of the employee. In the hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma, it was argued by Ashish Dixit Advocate that the circulation of the video would cause irreparable harm to the petitioner and that it would seriously impinge upon the privacy of the petitioner.

The court accordingly restrained circulation, further sharing and posting of the offending video forthwith. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is further directed to ensure that the offending video is taken down immediately. "The defendants shall take all permissible steps to ensure that the further sharing, distribution, forwarding or posting of the offending video is restrained forthwith", said the court.

The plea was moved after a video went viral on social media wherein a judge was caught on camera while he was allegedly sexually exploiting a woman inside his chamber. The suit sought the issuance of a permanent injunction restraining the defendants, their associates, sister concerns, agents and others from publishing, re-publishing or telecasting, in any manner, a purported video of March 9, 2022, which is stated to be circulating on various social media platforms as well as web portals since November 29, 2022.

Further prayers are made for disabling the users of the services provided by the various social media platform from sharing or forwarding the video in question over their platforms. (ANI)

