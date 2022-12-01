Left Menu

Kin demand FIR against constable after youth dies by suicide following alleged harassment by police

The youth who died was identified as Harish Chandra Gandale and he committed suicide by jumping before the train. As a result of which, the angered family members gheored the police station and demanded a case to be registered against the police constable for Abetment of suicide.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 05:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 05:53 IST
Kin demand FIR against constable after youth dies by suicide following alleged harassment by police
ASP Rahul Dev Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kin staged a protest to register an FIR against a police constable citing a youth committed suicide after allegedly being fed up with the police harassment in Bhainsbod village under Bilha police station area in the disirct on Tuesday. The youth who died was identified as Harish Chandra Gandale and he died by jumping before the train. As a result of which, the angered family members gheraoed the police station and demanded a case to be registered against the police constable for Abetment of suicide.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Dev Sharma has said that the accused police constable, Rooplal Chandra has been suspended and a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter. A magisterial probe has also been ordered and further action would be taken accordingly. The family members, however, claimed that they would not perform the last rites of the youth until the FIR was registered against the guilty constable and he was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022