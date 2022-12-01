Left Menu

Peeni Henare attends opening of 10 new rental homes in Pāpāmoa

“The Bay of Plenty region is one of many regions facing significant housing challenges and this Government is taking action by working in partnership with Iwi to deliver warm dry homes for whānau,” Peeni Henare said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:10 IST
Peeni Henare attends opening of 10 new rental homes in Pāpāmoa
The houses will be offered to low income earners who have struggled to get into local market rental homes at a much more affordable cost. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare attended the official opening of 10 new rental homes built for working whānau of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore in Pāpāmoa today.

"The Bay of Plenty region is one of many regions facing significant housing challenges and this Government is taking action by working in partnership with Iwi to deliver warm dry homes for whānau," Peeni Henare said.

Following a $15 million funding boost from the Government in 2022, Manawa Community Housing Trust has built 10 new four-bedroom affordable rental homes, with a further 20 homes to be delivered by the end of 2024.

The houses will be offered to low income earners who have struggled to get into local market rental homes at a much more affordable cost.

Manawa Community Housing Trust is the housing delivery entity of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust. It is a registered community housing provider tasked specifically with providing housing solutions for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.

"These whare will give Ngā Pōtiki whānau the ability to continue living in their rohe, to be close to their whānau and marae, to stay connected to their whenua, which is what is at the core of the Government's Māori Housing Strategy," Peeni Henare said..

The next stage of the project is the construction of four townhouse blocks of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes. These 20 homes will also be affordable rentals for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.

Qoutes from provider

General manager of Manawa Community Housing Trust, Victoria Carroll, says the new homes will be rented by low-income working Ngā Pōtiki whānau at 40-50 per cent less than the local market rental rates.

"We have also made these rental homes available for young adult members to band together as flatmates. For many of our whānau, this is their only opportunity to leave the nest and start their journey to independence.

"All the rental tenants will be supported by the Ngā Pōtiki Housing team and its partners, providing wrap-around services including budget advice, access to free health care services, housing and home ownership pathways, and more," Victoria Carroll said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022