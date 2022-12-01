Peeni Henare attends opening of 10 new rental homes in Pāpāmoa

Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare attended the official opening of 10 new rental homes built for working whānau of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore in Pāpāmoa today.

"The Bay of Plenty region is one of many regions facing significant housing challenges and this Government is taking action by working in partnership with Iwi to deliver warm dry homes for whānau," Peeni Henare said.

Following a $15 million funding boost from the Government in 2022, Manawa Community Housing Trust has built 10 new four-bedroom affordable rental homes, with a further 20 homes to be delivered by the end of 2024.

The houses will be offered to low income earners who have struggled to get into local market rental homes at a much more affordable cost.

Manawa Community Housing Trust is the housing delivery entity of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust. It is a registered community housing provider tasked specifically with providing housing solutions for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.

"These whare will give Ngā Pōtiki whānau the ability to continue living in their rohe, to be close to their whānau and marae, to stay connected to their whenua, which is what is at the core of the Government's Māori Housing Strategy," Peeni Henare said..

The next stage of the project is the construction of four townhouse blocks of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes. These 20 homes will also be affordable rentals for Ngā Pōtiki whānau.

General manager of Manawa Community Housing Trust, Victoria Carroll, says the new homes will be rented by low-income working Ngā Pōtiki whānau at 40-50 per cent less than the local market rental rates.

"We have also made these rental homes available for young adult members to band together as flatmates. For many of our whānau, this is their only opportunity to leave the nest and start their journey to independence.

"All the rental tenants will be supported by the Ngā Pōtiki Housing team and its partners, providing wrap-around services including budget advice, access to free health care services, housing and home ownership pathways, and more," Victoria Carroll said.

