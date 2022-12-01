Left Menu

Finland's energy agency says risks of power outages this winter increased

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:25 IST
The risk of short power outages has increased in Finland due to uncertainty in domestic production and foreign imports, the Finnish energy authority said on Thursday.

"Sufficient electricity in Finland is more uncertain than before in the coming winter," the Energy Authority said in a statement. "Several simultaneous failures in domestic production or transmission connections can lead to electricity shortages even with short notice," it said.

Finland's national grid operator Fingrid has also warned

of potential power blackouts this winter, due in part to the uncertainty surrounding the startup date of the new Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power reactor.

