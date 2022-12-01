Left Menu

UP: ECI seeks explaination from SSP Mainpuri, Etawah over transfer of police officers

The Election Commission of India sought explanations from SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for violation of ECI instructions on the transfer and posting of police officers in view of the ongoing bye-elections to Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh, informed officials on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:11 IST
UP: ECI seeks explaination from SSP Mainpuri, Etawah over transfer of police officers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India sought explanations from SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for violation of ECI instructions on the transfer and posting of police officers in view of the ongoing bye-elections to Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh, informed officials on Thursday. "With reference to the representation received from Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Commission headed by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, after due deliberation has directed the SSP, Mainpuri to immediately relieve the Sub-Inspectors namely Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami falling under the said transfer and posting policy, from the police stations located in respective Assembly segments, wherein they are presently posted," read an official statement by the Election Commission.

The commission sought an explanation from SSP, Mainpuri as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance with the Commission's extant instructions and relevant provisions of the Model Code of Conduct while carrying out the transfer and posting of Police personnel. The commission directed the official to furnish his explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to the four SHOs of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswantnagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the Commission after imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

"CEO UP has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to ongoing bye-election for 21-Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the laid down procedure of randomization etc. Randomization of the local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness," added the statement. In order to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, all DEOs of election-going districts have also been directed to ensure that Commission's extant instructions, relevant provisions of Law and Model Code of Conduct are complied with in letter and spirit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022