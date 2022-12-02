Left Menu

Funding boost for kaupapa Māori to support whānau into housing

$24.7 million will be allocated to support the delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri – a tangata whenua-led response to homelessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 11:18 IST
Funding boost for kaupapa Māori to support whānau into housing
$24.7 million will be allocated to support the delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri – a tangata whenua-led response to homelessness. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) Marama Davidson has announced a significant funding boost today for kaupapa Māori approaches that support whānau into housing.

$24.7 million will be allocated to support the delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri – a tangata whenua-led response to homelessness.

"Homelessness is not inevitable. By working collectively and providing space for by Māori for Māori solutions, we can help put an end to homelessness together. He Ara Hiki Mauri will provide a korowai of support to uplift those whānau who need it most," said Marama Davidson said.

"He Ara Hiki Mauri will support Māori whānau who do not currently have a house to live in, as well as individuals with complex needs. This might include chronic health issues, mental health needs including addictions, or whānau on low incomes who are moving in and out of homelessness.

"He Ara Hiki Mauri will also connect with those whānau who might be living in overcrowded or otherwise inadequate housing conditions, as well as those who haven't engaged with other services.

"One of the guiding principles of He Ara Hiki Mauri is Mana Motuhake, which is about recognising the strength and ability of all whānau to steer their own course. As a guiding kawa, this will ensure He Ara Hiki Mauri provides the right kind of support for each person, in a way that is whānau-led and focused on strengthening wellbeing, healing and care.

"The delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri will be lead by an experienced group of tangata whenua organisations. Arohanui ki te Tangata is a tangata whenua collective who currently deliver housing support services services to whānau Māori and they'll be supported by Te Matapihi (national peak body for Māori housing).

"The investment I am announcing today will enable Arohanui ki te Tangata to bring their matauranga Māori, housing experience and iwi and regional connections to deliver support that will be transformational and life-changing for whānau and communities," said Marama Davidson.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022