Over 100 fall ill in MP after having food at Dhar wedding party

Hours after attending a wedding ceremony guests complained of stomach aches and had to be rushed to hospitals.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 10:40 IST
Dhamnod BMO Dr B R Kausal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
More than 100 people fell ill after having food at a wedding function in Dhamnod area of Dhar district. As per reports, the guests at the wedding returned to their homes after having food at around 11 am on Friday.

They started vomiting and suffered from stomach aches around 3 pm and by evening their health deteriorated. They were immediately admitted to the government health centre and private hospitals in the area. Dhamnod Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr B R Kausal said that around 20 people were admitted to the government health centre and others were admitted to different private hospitals.

"The patients attended a wedding ceremony at a temple in the area. After having food at the function, they started vomiting. They were admitted to hospitals and were out of danger," Kausal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

