Left Menu

Yogi govt campaign 'Swachh UP Sashakt UP' trends on Twitter

The Yogi Adityanath government's campaign to make Uttar Pradesh a clean and robust state is getting tremendous support on social media as well. In this sequence, 'Swachh UP Sashakt UP' became one of the top trends on the microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 23:31 IST
Yogi govt campaign 'Swachh UP Sashakt UP' trends on Twitter
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yogi Adityanath government's campaign to make Uttar Pradesh a clean and robust state is getting tremendous support on social media as well. In this sequence, 'Swachh UP Sashakt UP' became one of the top trends on the microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday. Using the hashtag, Twitterati praised the campaigns being run by the Yogi government for cleanliness and also appreciated better law and order situation and infrastructure in the state. The hashtag reached the number one position on Twitter's India Trends and was among the top trending topics for four hours.

During this period, the hashtag reached 19.86 crore people with 31,200 engagements while more than 15,200 tweeted and retweeted tagging Swachh UP Sashakt UP. The trend was completely organic. Tweets were also made on this hashtag from the CM's Office. A user Arun Yadav wrote, "Yogiji has eliminated both mafia and filth from UP." Another user Sudhir Mishra wrote, 'During previous governments, UP's cities figured among filthiest cities, today in Yogi Government, the same cities top in cleanliness rankings."

Rahul Kumar Valmiki wrote, "UP has improved greatly in the last 5 years. Industries have expanded, the youth of the state have got better opportunities for self-employment. UP has become strong under the leadership of Maharaj ji." Prachi Sadhvi wrote, 'UP has a different identity, not just that. Yogi ji has made the state clean as well as strong". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022