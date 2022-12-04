Kuwait's oil minister: OPEC+ decisions based on oil market data and ensure market stability
Updated: 04-12-2022
OPEC+'s decisions are based on oil market data and ensure the market's stability, Kuwait's oil ministry said in a statement on state news agency KUNA, following a meeting where the group decided to continue its existing policy.
The impact of slow global economic growth, soaring inflation and high interest rates on oil demand are a cause for "continuous caution", oil minister Bader al Mulla said.
