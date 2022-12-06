Left Menu

Markets trade lower in early trade; Sensex falls over 444 points

The Nifty had eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 83.15 per barrel.Foreign Institutional Investors FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:59 IST
Markets trade lower in early trade; Sensex falls over 444 points
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Tuesday and traded lower amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices.

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 444.53 points to 62,390.07. The broader NSE Nifty declined 123.15 points to 18,577.90.

Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower, while Tokyo quoted in the green.

Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday.

The BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60 on Monday. The Nifty had eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 83.15 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022