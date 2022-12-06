Russian block on oil sales subject to price cap to start working this year - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's mechanism to ban sales of oil that are subject to a price cap imposed by Western countries should begin working before the end of the year, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.
Novak expects a slight output decline following new sanctions.
