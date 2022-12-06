DFRL to host 3-day national conference on military dietary needs

The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysuru will host a three-day national conference from Wednesday till Friday on the military dietary requirements and maintaining nutrition level.

The DFRL, an arm of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which works on combat feeding for special operation by offering safe, nourishing operational rations to boost morale of troops, said in a statement that the theme of the event will be 'Futuristic Strategies for Sustainment of Troops in Different Terrains.' The purpose of the event is to deliberate on the Research and Development (R&D) needed for optimising and enhancing military performance, address the military dietary needs and focused nutritional delivery and development of sustainable food packaging, DFRL said.

It will also discuss the hybrid technology for food processing, modern methods and strategies for evaluating the safety and quality of food, designing food processing and packaging systems with artificial intelligence (AI) assistance, the statement read.

There will also be deliberations on utilising 3D printing technology to create culinary products and food sustainability, the DFRL said.

